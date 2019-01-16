Tax assistance for low-income taxpayers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Getting help on taxes can get expensive and United Way of Olmsted County and AARP are trying to help.

They’re offering free tax assistance to low-income taxpayers.

“We are just trying to fill that hole of people who don’t have the resources to get their taxes prepared by a professional,” Grace Pesch, the Impact Program Manager at United Way of Olmsted County, said. “We have professionals here…that can prepare their taxes for free.”

People can work with IRS-certified volunteers to get their taxes done, and possibly even more money back.

“It can help them get their earned income tax credit, which is something that about 20% of Minnesotans are eligible for don’t take advance of. So that’s a great resource for people to get their money back,” Pesch said.

According to Pesch, the service saw about 4,000 people last year.

People can schedule appointments for this program at 507-287-1958. Appointments are available from February 1 to mid-April.

United Way also has a program for people who may feel a little more familiar with the tax system. It’s called My Free Taxes Clinics.

People can go to the Rochester Public Library on Wednesdays from 5-8pm for assistance with the online service www.myfreetaxes.com.

The tax deadline is Monday, April 15, 2019.