Tax Levy approved by Austin public school board

AUSTIN, Minn-Monday the Austin School Board voted unanimously to approve a proposed operating levy. This means residents could see a 16.01 percent increase in property taxes.Jim Burroughs is one of the people that could see a hike in his taxes.

"Nobody likes to pay taxes or any kind of taxes," Burroughs said.

Burroughs visited his account today to talk about taxes. He says he already pays $3,000 in property tax. With the potential increase, he will have to shell out a couple more hundred dollars.

"What do I think about it? I rather spend it on things that make me giggle or smile," Burroughs said.

Lori Volz is the Executive Director of Finance for the Austin Public Schools. She says state aid is the largest percentage of the school district funding stream but the local levy is an important part of the budget. she shares how this money will be distributed.

"Of our levy increase half of that is driven by the facility component which is long term facility maintenance.," Volz said.

The tax will be divided between building repairs and school programs.