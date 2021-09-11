Taste of Albert Lea kicks off with a crowd

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- Saturday afternoon's warm weather drew a crowd in Albert Lea's Central Park. People gathered for the first-ever Taste of Albert Lea, a food festival hosted by the Albert Lea Main Street Program, the city, and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau.

People came to the park for food, music, and games.

Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Holly Karsjens says Central Park hasn't been utilized for entertainment before and thought it was the perfect spot to have a party.

Karsjens also tells KIMT News 3 there are plans to bring back a Taste of Albert Lea in the future.