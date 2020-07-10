Task force being formed to change Minneapolis police department

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says a new task force is being formed to help guide the city as it considers changes to its Police Department.

Frey said that achieving transformational change will require a team effort and the experts and advocates on the task force will deliver “innovative policies and a wholly-new approach to public safety.”

After the May 25 death of George Floyd, there have been calls from City Council members and some activists to dismantle the Police Department. Frey has said he's against abolishing the department, but says there must be change.