Target recalls infant rompers due to choking risk

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Target has is recalling a collection of baby rompers because snaps could break off and pose a choking hazard.

This recall includes the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers.

Target says they have received 16 reports of snaps breaking or detaching from the clothing, including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched.

The rompers, which were manufactured in China and Vietnam, were sold in stores nationwide and online from July 2019 through October 2020. Consumers who purchased them can return the rompers to any Target store for a full refund. Online buyers can contact the company to get a prepaid return label to ship the rompers back.

The product item numbers included in this recall are: