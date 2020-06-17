Target raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Target says it is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The national department store chain says the increase will be permanent and begins on July 5.

“In the best of times, our team brings incredible energy and empathy to our work, and in harder times they bring those qualities plus extraordinary resilience and agility to keep Target on the forefront of meeting the changing needs of our guests and our business year after year,” says Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation. “Everything we aspire to do and be as a company builds on the central role our team members play in our strategy, their dedication to our purpose and the connection they create with our guests and communities.”

Target is also announcing a one-time recognition bonus of $200 for front-line team members in stores and distribution centers as a reward for providing essential services to customers during the coronavirus pandemic. And Target is offering free access to health care through virtual doctor visits, regardless of whether team members currently subscribe to a Target health care plan.

“The most important investments we make are in our team. I have tremendous gratitude for the way our team members show up with such purpose and pride for our guests, communities and one another,” says Melissa Kremer, Target’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “These investments help ensure that team members can build meaningful careers, take care of themselves and their families, and contribute to building our communities through their work inside and outside of Target.”

