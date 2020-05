MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – In the wake of the violence that followed the death of George Floyd while in police custody, Target says it is closing 70 of its stores in Minnesota.

The company issued a public statement that:

“At this time, we have made the decision to close a number of our stores until further notice. Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal.”

This closure affects the Target stores in Rochester, Mankato, Owatonna, and Winona.