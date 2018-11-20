Tanker truck overturns in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Emergency crews are dealing with an overturned tanker.
It happened at the Cartersville Elevator on 245th Street in Mason City around 9:45 am Tuesday.
Crews are emptying the tanker in order to get it upright.
There are no reported injuries.
