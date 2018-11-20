Clear
Tanker truck overturns in Mason City

It happened at a local elevator.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 10:31 AM
Updated: Nov. 20, 2018 10:35 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – Emergency crews are dealing with an overturned tanker.

It happened at the Cartersville Elevator on 245th Street in Mason City around 9:45 am Tuesday.

Crews are emptying the tanker in order to get it upright.

There are no reported injuries.

It will be another cold day with increasing clouds
Community Events