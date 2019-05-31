OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A tanker truck has flipped over in rural Olmsted County.
Emergency crews are dealing with the Friday afternoon accident on County Road 108, near the intersection with County Road 3.
Related Content
- Tanker truck flips in rural Olmsted County
- Tanker truck overturns in Mason City
- Truck hits tree in Olmsted County
- Prison sentence for gun threat in rural Olmsted County
- Fire in rural Worth County
- Two men taken to St. Marys after reported gunfire in rural Olmsted County
- Rollover accident in Olmsted County
- Man wanted in Olmsted County
- Olmsted County fugitive finally caught
- Rollover accident in Olmsted County
Scroll for more content...