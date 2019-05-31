Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Tanker truck flips in rural Olmsted County

Emergency crews respond.

Posted: May 31, 2019 4:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A tanker truck has flipped over in rural Olmsted County.

Emergency crews are dealing with the Friday afternoon accident on County Road 108, near the intersection with County Road 3.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Rochester
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
It is going to be HOT today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cerro Gordo County Relay for Life

Image

Hobo Museum needs volunteers

Image

Rest Area closed for construction

Image

New Mission 21 Executive Director

Image

Partnering up to protect the community

Storm Team 3: Thunderstorms develop tonight along cold front

Image

Clear Lake helps Team Penske to Indy 500 victory

Image

Final preparations for Thursdays Downtown underway

Image

Repaving a Rochester public park's track

Image

Tracking the Warmest Day of the Year

Community Events