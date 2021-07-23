Talon Development planning second Mason City housing development

MASON CITY, Iowa - Even before construction was completed, demand at 'The River' apartment and townhome complex was high, with occupancy rates near 70%. Now, a sister development is in the works.

Talon Development of Sioux Falls is planning a 102-unit, market rate housing complex on what's deemed as a brownfield site just west of 2nd Street Southwest and South Washington Avenue, on the north bank of Willow Creek. Mason City city council approved a resolution for a state Workforce Housing Tax Credit application, which would allow to not only help remediate the site, but also keep rents at market rates.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, city administrator Aaron Burnett says Talon hopes to break ground during the next construction season.