Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

Worth County Sheriff's Office wanting to take the stress of providing a Christmas away

During the agency's first 'Shop with a Cop' event, kids are able to shop for toys and presents with the bill taken care of thanks to generous donations

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 2:06 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - When it comes to providing this holiday season, one North Iowa law enforcement agency is wanting to help take the stress away.

Ten kids, nominated by counselors at both Northwood-Kensett Elementary and Central Springs Elementary, from Worth County got the chance to pick out some toys, winter clothing, and other gifts for family members at Fleet Farm Sunday morning. It's all part of the Worth County Sheriff's Office's inaugural 'Shop with a Cop' event.

Deputy Sheriff Melissa Hoch helped get the program started, and says the first time around was a success.

"I'm excited, it's fun. I like seeing them get stuff that they want. The little girl I had named Summer, she picked out something for each one of her siblings, which I think is awesome. And she also picked out a pair of snowpants."

For Kelley Greene of Northwood, her son Owen was nominated for a shopping trip, with kids able to spend $100 and the bill being taken care of thanks to donations.

"I'm very thankful that Owen got to pick out some presents that I know he would want, just by him telling me, 'I want this.'"

And the agency is looking to keep the program going yearly. "Next year we're going to start earlier, we're going to get the word out earlier so we can get more funds in and hopefully double the numbers."

The day was made possible thanks to a $2,000 donation from the Ron Olson Trust.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: 18°
Winter is roaring back
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food Box Challenge

Image

Worth County's Shop with a Cop

Image

KIMT News 3 participates in Toys for Tots Drive

Image

Polar Bear Dip in Clear Lake

Image

House fire serves as reminder to have working smoke detectors

Image

Rochester Community Warming Center needs volunteers

Image

Sean Macaday Weather 12/8

Image

Gift Quality Book and Bake Sale

Image

Reading Center celebrates grand opening of new building

Image

Christmas by the Lake

Community Events