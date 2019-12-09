Worth County Sheriff's Office wanting to take the stress of providing a Christmas away

MASON CITY, Iowa - When it comes to providing this holiday season, one North Iowa law enforcement agency is wanting to help take the stress away.

Ten kids, nominated by counselors at both Northwood-Kensett Elementary and Central Springs Elementary, from Worth County got the chance to pick out some toys, winter clothing, and other gifts for family members at Fleet Farm Sunday morning. It's all part of the Worth County Sheriff's Office's inaugural 'Shop with a Cop' event.

Deputy Sheriff Melissa Hoch helped get the program started, and says the first time around was a success.

"I'm excited, it's fun. I like seeing them get stuff that they want. The little girl I had named Summer, she picked out something for each one of her siblings, which I think is awesome. And she also picked out a pair of snowpants."

For Kelley Greene of Northwood, her son Owen was nominated for a shopping trip, with kids able to spend $100 and the bill being taken care of thanks to donations.

"I'm very thankful that Owen got to pick out some presents that I know he would want, just by him telling me, 'I want this.'"

And the agency is looking to keep the program going yearly. "Next year we're going to start earlier, we're going to get the word out earlier so we can get more funds in and hopefully double the numbers."

The day was made possible thanks to a $2,000 donation from the Ron Olson Trust.