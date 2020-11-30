Taking the financial stress out of the holiday season

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Today is Cyber Monday, and you might have your laptop on the coffee table right now, buying some Omaha Steaks or $20 neckties. But before you go hog wild with your Gold MasterCard, there are some things to keep in mind.

"We want to give people a really good Christmas because it's been such a bad year, but we don't want to extend the bad long term, by either over-extending ourselves, or not being able to do certain things once there's a vaccine and you can get out and do some things you've been wanting to do. You want to be able to have money to go do that as well."

Dave Jarvill is a certified financial planner with First Security Bank, and is sharing some vital information to make us smarter shoppers. And with this year being a challenging financial year for many, it's advice For one, he advises everyone to make a plan before you get your Christmas shopping started.

"Make a budget, write it down, and go through and say, 'OK, this is the kind of money I got, this is what I can spend for each person.' Then go in and be disciplined and stick to that."

While using a credit card for purchases may be tempting, Jarvill advises shoppers to do their research.

"Don't charge it to a credit card if you don't have to. If you do use a credit card, make sure you're using the right credit card. Use one that will give cash back to you, or that you can get something else out of, whether it's airline points or miles, or at the very minimum, go to the one that has the lowest interest rate."

He also advises avoiding signing up for store credit cards, as they usually have the highest interest rates. If you do open one up, it's best to pay it off right away. If shopping online, Jarvill advises to check the store's return policy, as COVID-19 may have made it harder to return items. Also, it's best to verify if the website you're buying from is legitimate and secure. For those who might want to utilize a cash advancement service to get extra money, Jarvill advises against doing so, as a high amount of interest can be charged to you.

Jarvill also suggests to plan ahead for next Christmas shopping season by saving some money away in a separate account January.