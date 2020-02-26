Clear

Taking steps toward downtown Rochester rapid transit

As the amount of people coming downtown to work and visit is expected to nearly double in the next 20 years, the goal of rapid transit is to ease congestion, get more parked cars out of downtown, and shuttle people around the downtown every 10 minutes.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Wednesday, City of Rochester Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish presented to the Rochester Olmsted Council of Governments on the downtown Rochester rapid transit project.

On February 10, the Federal Transit Administration approved the project's application into the Capital Investment Grants Small Starts Program. On Wednesday, project leaders asked ROCOG to amend the 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan to include the downtown project.

There are several deadlines the project needs to hit in 2020 in order to begin construction in 2022 and begin transit in 2025. One missed step can set the project back a year.

There will be public open houses April 7th and June 2nd to learn more about rapid transit.

