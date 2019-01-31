Taking refuge from the cold

MASON CITY, Iowa - Nearly 24 hours ago, we were all feeling the effects of the polar vortex.

And warming centers in our area handled those who needed to get out of the cold.

The center set up by the Rochester Salvation Army saw a record 38 homeless people coming in to their center between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, and topped that one night later with 39.

While they have been operating at or near capacity throughout the season, the Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless still wants to make sure their doors are open for anyone who needs warmth.

At the Northern Lights Men's Shelter, James Lawrence is not only staying warm, but also forming friendships.

"I've had a lot of hospitality from locals around here, helping me out, pointing me in the right direction."

He came to Mason City from northern New York state, as he's looking for a fresh start, and arrived in time before the onslaught of the cold.

"Even though being from northern New York, this is the coldest weather I've ever experienced. And the fact that they have this place opened for people who need to get off the street, and get out of the cold, it's awesome."

Executive Director Jeannie Kingery recently put out a call to Mason City Police to invite anyone, regardless of their situation, to come in for warmth, as they have sleeping bags and couches to sleep on. However, it's nothing new.

"The PD have brought in people before who have gotten stranded out on the highway because of their vehicle quit or whatever due to weather like this."

In addition, they have a system of generous people helping get those who have no shelter indoors.

"Outreach workers in our nine surrounding counties that we cover know about us. And if they have anybody that they need to send to us, they are very diligent about that."

For Lawrence, he feels fortunate that he landed in a place that provides hospitality.

"You don't have a lot of that with where I'm from."