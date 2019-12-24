Taking care of your mental health over the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holidays are a joyous time for most, but for some it is a difficult season.

Buying gifts, dealing with crowds, and getting ready for guests can be overwhelming. Not to mention if you've been diagnosed with a mental illness or an eating disorder, that can make it event harder.

Heather Geerts is the clinical director at Zumbro Valley Health Center. She said it's important to take care of yourself.

"Don't cut out the work out, don't cut out the morning walk with the dog," Geerts said, "and be willing to say I need a night at home alone or I need this. Know what your limits are. Plan for it. Be mindful."

If you need it, help is just a phone call away.

The number for Crisis Response for Southeast Minnesota is 1-844-CRISIS2 / 1-844-274-7472.