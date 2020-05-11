Taking care of loved ones in congregate living facilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the coronavirus spreads, assisted living facilities continue to face outbreaks among an already at-risk population.
If you have a loved one living in one of these facilities, you might be debating what's best for them right now.
Maggie Holm-Wachholz is the administrator Edenbrook Rochester, a nursing home with 50 residents.
She said so far, there's been no known exposure at Edenbrook. The facility has implemented visitor restrictions since Olmsted County reported its first case of the virus.
Holm-Wachholz said each family's decision whether to take their loved one out of the facility or keep them is a case-by-case scenario. She adds it's important for them to think of the well being of their loved one beyond the coronavirus.
"They need to consider the safety and the well being outside of covid as well," Holm-Wachholz said. "The supervision, the equipment, the dietary needs - we have all the equipment and supplies here on site. That's what we are trained for. That's what we do every single day. This is our line of care."
As of Monday, none of the families have removed residents from Edenbrook.
