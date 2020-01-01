Clear

Taking aim at an axe-citing sport

The sport is continuing to grow by popular demand.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 10:52 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

ROCHESTER, Minn. - “The market demanded it. There’s such a boom in the axe throwing community right now,” said Phil Dahlager, Facilities Manager.

The Med City finally has its own axe throwing lanes located at Rochester Games and Arcade.

“You’ll have to fill out a waiver up at our front desk. Once that’s done, you’ll meet one of our awesome coaches who are going to teach you safety precautions, how to throw, etc. and you’ll be a pro in no time.”

While it might seem obvious safety is a number one priority.

“(The) axes are real, they’re sharp, they will cut you,” said coach Jon Comisky.

Lara Spotts is visiting Rochester to ring in the New Year and decided to try throwing for the first time on Wednesday. After a few minutes of coaching, her first two throws were spot on, to which she credits the coaches.

“I would say good coaching and a little bit of luck,” she said.

However, she admits it is not nearly as easy as it looks.

“You have to figure out how to balance it and it’s learning when to let go.”

Rochester Games and Arcade is also starting a league this month.

“We have people come in once a week and get as many points racked up as they can over the first seven weeks, and the last week we have a big, bracketed tournament,” Dahlager said.

The winner of that tournament is crowned as a regional champion.

If you are on the fence about giving axe throwing a try, Phil suggests coming in to see what it’s all about while enjoying the arcade and some old fashioned ice cream.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Kicking off the new year with warmer temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Taking aim at an axe-citing sport

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/1

Image

Happy hikers hit the trail

Image

Med City goodbyes in 2019

Image

Cracking down on drunk driving

Image

Skating rink opening delayed

Image

Rochester's first 2020 baby

Image

Bird Banding Open House

Image

Fatal Crash

Image

Healthy appetizers

Community Events