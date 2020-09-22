Taking advantage of National Voter Registration Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Today is National Voter Registration Day!

Mayor Kim Norton says we all have the privilege and the responsibility to vote and today serves as a reminder of that.

She said, "We really hope people take advantage of what we're so fortunate to have in this country. Everyone that's a citizen 18 years of age and older that lives in the proper communities of course to vote in local elections, gets to vote, and we want people taking advantage of that."

Election Day is only six weeks away and if you're not registered yet you can do so by mail by printing a voter registration form, filling it out and mailing it to your election office or Minnesota does offer online voter registration.

You can also register to vote in person if you prefer.

If you've already registered to vote you can still check your registration status, find your polling location or apply for an absentee ballot.