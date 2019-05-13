Clear

Taking a hike on Mother's Day

Group dedicated to helping promote and maintain Pilot Knob State Park hosting free, open to the public hikes to encourage getting in touch with nature

Posted: May. 13, 2019 12:22 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

HANCOCK COUNTY, Iowa - It was a beautiful Mother's Day weatherwise, and some took advantage of the day by taking a hike at Pilot Knob State Park.

The Friends of Pilot Knob group hosted a Mother's Day walk through the park up to the observation tower. It's part of a series of events open to the public to encourage getting in touch with nature, with Sunday's walk being part of a series of walks the group is hosting throughout the year, including a monthly walk on the 2nd Thursday of each month.

Dawn Bill is the President of the group, and says these walks are an example of why people should get out and explore nature, even on holidays.

"Today during our hike, we photographed some pheasant back mushroom fungus, and it won't be here again in a couple months, so it's nice to see how it changes. The foliage is different."

The group is hosting a Father's Day walk in the park during the Father's Day weekend.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures await the start of the workweek!
