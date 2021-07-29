Take a look back at 150 years of memories at the Olmsted County Free Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This year marks the 161st anniversary of the Olmsted County Free Fair and a lot has changed over the years.

The fair started in 1860, then just 6 years later, the Minnesota State Fair was held at Soldiers Field. The first Olmsted County Fair wedding was in 1888. The first airplane at the fair was in 1911. Then just a year later, the location of the grounds moved to Graham Park where it remains to this day.

A few things are still happening now like back then: the busyness of the Olmsted County Free Fair and all the work it takes leading up to the first day.

Lenny Laures has been part of the board for the past eight years now. He's hoping the fairgrounds will continue expanding with the Med City. "Even though Olmsted County has changed over the years and we're more of a business-oriented county than an ag-oriented county now, we're trying to figure out that niche that we need to have in order to keep everybody attracted to the fair," he explained.

The biggest changes you'll notice this year at the Olmsted County Free Fair are the new beer garden and the carnival is now in the middle of the grounds. Both of which are now open.