Take a look at the schedule for the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival

Here's the schedule for Mason City's Band Festival:

Thursday, May 27

TIME EVENT LOCATION

6-8PM Carnival Open Downtown

6:45PM Mason City Municipal Band Concert Downtown Plaza

Friday, May 28

TIME EVENT LOCATION

4-7PM Stu Nevermann Run packet pickup Aquatic Center

5PM Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace open Downtown

5PM Mason City High School Orchestra Concert Downtown Plaza

6PM Mason City High School Jazz Band Downtown Main Stage

7:30PM High & Mighty Downtown Main Stage

Saturday, May 29

TIME EVENT LOCATION

8AM 31st Annual Stu Nevermann Memorial Run Aquatic Center

10AM 82nd North Iowa Band Festival Parade North Penn and East State Street - WATCH IT LIVE ON KIMT

Noon Carnival/Concessions/Market Place open Downtown

1:30PM Mohawk Danzers Performance Downtown Main Stage

2PM NIACC Extreme Makeover Announcement Downtown Main Stage

2PM Awards Ceremony Downtown Main Stage

3-5PM Instrument Petting Zoo & Balloon Creations Central Park

5PM Brad+Kate Downtown Main Stage

7:30PM The Hepperly Band Downtown Main Stage

Sunday, May 30

TIME EVENT LOCATION

9AM Outdoor Worship Service Trinity Lutheran Church

11AM-5PM Marketplace open Downtown

Noon-8PM Carnival/Concessions open (wristband day) Downtown

Monday, May 31

TIME EVENT LOCATION

Noon-6PM Carnival/Concessions open (wristband day) Downtown