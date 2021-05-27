Take a look at the schedule for the 82nd North Iowa Band Festival

Here's the schedule for Mason City's Band Festival:
Thursday, May 27
TIME EVENT LOCATION
6-8PM Carnival Open Downtown
6:45PM Mason City Municipal Band Concert Downtown Plaza
Friday, May 28
TIME EVENT LOCATION
4-7PM Stu Nevermann Run packet pickup Aquatic Center
5PM Carnival/Concessions/Marketplace open Downtown
5PM Mason City High School Orchestra Concert Downtown Plaza
6PM Mason City High School Jazz Band Downtown Main Stage
7:30PM High & Mighty Downtown Main Stage
Saturday, May 29
TIME EVENT LOCATION
8AM 31st Annual Stu Nevermann Memorial Run Aquatic Center
10AM 82nd North Iowa Band Festival Parade North Penn and East State Street - WATCH IT LIVE ON KIMT
Noon Carnival/Concessions/Market Place open Downtown
1:30PM Mohawk Danzers Performance Downtown Main Stage
2PM NIACC Extreme Makeover Announcement Downtown Main Stage
2PM Awards Ceremony Downtown Main Stage
3-5PM Instrument Petting Zoo & Balloon Creations Central Park
5PM Brad+Kate Downtown Main Stage
7:30PM The Hepperly Band Downtown Main Stage
Sunday, May 30
TIME EVENT LOCATION
9AM Outdoor Worship Service Trinity Lutheran Church
11AM-5PM Marketplace open Downtown
Noon-8PM Carnival/Concessions open (wristband day) Downtown
Monday, May 31
TIME EVENT LOCATION
Noon-6PM Carnival/Concessions open (wristband day) Downtown