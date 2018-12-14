VENTURA, Iowa - Summertime is when outdoor enthusiasts hit tackle shops, dig up blood worms and go fishing. But here in the Northern U.S., summer is a long way off and intrepid anglers go ice fishing.

Later this month, those anglers will cut holes in Clear Lake for "Take a Vet Fishing Day."

Tyler Evers grew up in a military family, so he's all about helping those willing to sacrifice.

"My dad was in Vietnam, so anything I can do to help veterans...that's my main goal."

He and fellow organizer Jaime Kujawa spent their Friday on the lake today to see what's biting. The upcoming fishing isn't limited to vets - everyone's welcome.

"We get them the equipment, they can come out and give it a try. Whether they're thinking about trying ice fishing for the first time or they love ice fishing, it's just good to get them out around a bunch of like minded people and have a good time."

Kujawa came up with the idea on a trip to Clear Lake last year, days before the first event, which drew 153 people altogether on the ice, including veterans, volunteers and anyone who wanted to support.

"I came up last year with some friends and we're sitting on the ice, and I'm like, 'you know what, we should just put together a day for the vets out here.' And we snowballed it in a fury, in 11 days, and it grew fast."

To him, it's all about giving back.

"It's a feel good thing, it's a big heart thing and we love doing it. And the guys that I got working with me on it are all like minded and we pretty much love doing what we do for this reason."

The event gets underway with a meet and greet at Clear Lake Bait & Tackle at 7 a.m., with the fishing to begin at McIntosh Beach at 8. While the fishing is free, a contribution of $5 gets you a meal and a chance in a prize raffle following the fishing at the Ventura Community Center. In addition, there will also be a live auction and door prizes.

Proceeds go directly to the Cedar Valley Honor Flight program.

"It's all about giving back and getting people out, getting people in the outdoors and meeting people."

If interested, contact Clear Lake Bait & Tackle at 641-231-0828, Kujawa at 319-830-9248 or Mike McKenna at 319-619-4337.