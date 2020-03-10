TacoTuesday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, MN - #TacoTuesday has taken social media by storm. With millions of posts on Instagram, it's safe to say this craze is something to 'taco about.'

KIMT News 3 "First at Four" Producer, Brianna Sitkowski decided to find some local spots to get in on this tasty trend. The first, Los Arco Kitchen and Cantina.

Los Arco Kitchen and Cantina makes chorizo, a spicy Mexican sausage, in house. The chorizo is put into a tortilla and topped with chopped onions and cilantro to make a taco.

Owner, Yadira Arcos says her husband, Merardo Arcos learned how to make chorizo from his parents, who had a taqueria in Mexico when he was about eight years old.

"We make our chorizo in house. It's prepared fresh almost every day. You know it's something that my husband got from his family. It's been passed down," Arcos, said.

The second place Sitkowski visted for #TacoTuesday was Lucy's Taco on North Broadway Ave and 10th ST NW.

Lucy's Taco has been dishing out tacos in the Med City for five years. Owner, Lucy Hernandez-Rivera opens the window on her truck six nights a week, after dishing out tacos at Mayo Clinic's Harwick building for lunch.

"I make my beans and the steak. As soon as I'm done making all of my food, I open up my business,"Hernandez-Rivera, said.

Steak, chicken, and pork are some of the options prepared in the truck. All of the food is made daily by Hernandez-Rivera.

Hernandez-Rivera also said the only way to know if the food is good to go is by taking a bite yourself.

Los Arcos Kitcken and Cantina