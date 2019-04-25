Tackling lack of affordable housing

STEWARTVILLE, Minn.-It's a story we continue to follow, affordable housing in Olmsted county.

We're learning there's efforts throughout our area to provide more options to a family’s.

A proposed expansion for nearly 300 manufactured-homes could come to Stewartville.

Andrew Thalacker lives in a mobile park community in the area.

He says that it was a struggle to find affordable housing for his growing family in Rochester.

He tells KIMT living in a mobile park allows him to more space for his family.

“I look at it as more of a community. A housing community. Yeah you don't have a basement in your homes out here like a housing development but there's decent yards you're not four feet from each other,” he said.

He also says mobile home parks aren't what they use to be - instead comparing them to a community.

“Mobile homes went from being all tin siding not looking the most presentable now-a-days you have bump out windows you have different things that catch people's eye,” he said.

The next step for this project is completing an environmental review.