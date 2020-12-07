Tabernacle stolen from Albert Lea Catholic church

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A tabernacle at St. Theodore's Catholic Church in Albert Lea was stolen sometime in the past 24 hours from the small chapel.

"The tabernacle has significant meaning to the Catholic Church and reserves (holds) the eucharist. The tabernacle weighs a significant amount (100-150 lbs.), so please check your yards, garbage bins in the event it was dumped a short distance away," police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.