T'Wolves and Mayo Clinic team up against COVID-19

KIMT NEWS 3 – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Mayo Clinic are teaming up in the fight against COVID-19 by conducting a study on all 30 NBA teams.

The virus hits especially close to the Timberwolves organization after the passing of Karl-Anthony Towns’ mother who suffered from the coronavirus.

As practice facilities around the league are beginning to open, including the Timberwolves on Thursday, the organization is partnering with Mayo Clinic to conduct a leaguewide study on antibodies in NBA personnel to help identify who might be at lower risk of contracting the virus.

Dr. Robby Sikka, Vice President of Basketball Performance and Technology for the Timberwolves explains what they hope to accomplish.

“What has happened in the past is what antibody testing will tell us and there’s certainly a role for that epidemiologic evaluation and opening up to certain parts of the country and understanding really where we are in relation to herd immunity which is not close.”

The test will use blood samples through finger pricks and blood draws. The ultimate goal is to identify which league employees were asymptomatic with the virus and to possibly map the spread of the disease within the league.

The study is expected to be complete in June.