TV chef offers advice about reopening to local restaurants

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It will be at least two more weeks before restaurants can open their doors again but a popular TV personality and chef is offering advice to local businesses on how to use this time wisely.

During Destination Medical Center's week-long webinar series 'Road to Recovery' chef Andrew Zimmern said it's important to use this time to think about what customers want post-pandemic in terms of health and service.

That means restaurants can consider having disposable menus or iPad menus embedded into tables that can be easily wiped down.

Businesses could also rethink food service by offering pre-made food on carts that customers can grab using tongs and place them on their own plates.

Zimmern explained that when customers walk in they will be aware that the restaurant is, "really taking my safety as a consumer seriously. Maybe they've emptied out a couple seats but there's still a fun buzz and there's still people enjoying bottles of wine and there's this cart moving around the room that's really cool. I can reach in and grab my food. That's something as a guest I would be excited about."

Restaurants may also want to consider having PPE for all employees and sinage indicating how often and where things have been cleaned to give customers a peace of mind.

Zimmern added, "Within restaurants we're going to have generally accepted service structures especially to when it comes to health, wellness, safety and how we clean."

Zimmern said he's been working with several states on a uniformed cleanliness plan that would still allow restaurants to provide a unique personal experience for guests inside their own establishments.