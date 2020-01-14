Clear
TSA investigating claim of offensive treatment at Minnesota airport

The Transportation Security Administration says it's investigating a report by a Native American air traveler who says an agent treated her offensively at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Transportation Security Administration says it's investigating a report by a Native American air traveler who says an agent treated her offensively at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Indigenous rights activist and attorney Tara Houska says she was headed home to Bemidji Monday when a TSA agent said she needed to pat down her long braids and then pulled them behind her shoulders and said “giddyup” as she snapped them like reins of a horse.

Houska, who is Objibwe, says she doesn't want the agent fired, but thinks TSA needs to improve its sensitivity training. The TSA said it's reviewing security video from the checkpoint and will “take appropriate action should an investigation substantiate the traveler’s allegation.”

