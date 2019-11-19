Clear

TSA checkpoint closure riles Twin Cities airport officials

This April 11, 2017, photo shows a Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. AP image

The Transportation Security Administration’s decision to close one of six security checkpoints at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has riled airport officials and the operator of the hotel connected to the entry point.

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 9:55 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration’s decision to close one of six security checkpoints at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has riled airport officials and the operator of the hotel connected to the entry point.

The TSA says the checkpoint, which opened last year at the Intercontinental Hotel, isn’t used as much as the other entry points. TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers says only 15 people used the checkpoint Sunday, the final day it was staffed. Airport officials say the TSA has reneged on its commitment to keep security screening fully staffed.

The Metropolitan Airports Commission says the skyway connecting the hotel and airport cost $24 million. Hotel entrepreneur Jim Graves said at a news conference Monday that the checkpoint was a key factor in building the Intercontinental so that guests would have quick access to boarding gates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Tracking an active pattern for the midweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Post offices preparing for busiest time of the year

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Last Brick Road in Rochester

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking an active pattern for the midweek

Image

Eagles prep for state

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center is getting a face-lift

Image

"Don't Forget About Us" tour

Image

MNDOT & NWS teaming up for you

Image

Looking at lowering speed limits

Image

The next step for North Broadway

Community Events