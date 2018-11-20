Clear

TSA: Thanksgiving air travel to be busiest ever

TSA expects this year's Thanksgiving holiday travel will be the busiest ever. (CNN) TSA expects this year's Thanksgiving holiday travel will be the busiest ever. (CNN)

TSA expects this year's Thanksgiving holiday travel will be the busiest ever.

Posted By: CNN

Get ready for the Thanksgiving travel crush.

The Transportation Security Administration projects this year will be the busiest Thanksgiving for air travel ever.

The rush is expected to start early on the Friday before Thanksgiving, but the busiest air travel day overall will likely be the Sunday after Thanksgiving, when everyone is returning home.

The TSA expects to screen up to 2.6 million people per day leading up to the holiday, and 2.7 million people the Sunday after.

That would mean a 25 percent increase from the TSA's usual daily numbers.

Some travelers will get a break, though. If you're traveling on Thanksgiving Day or the Friday after, you can expect a pretty light travel day.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -1°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 1°
It will be another cold day with increasing clouds
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Candlelight vigil for transgender day of remembrance

Image

Volunteers needed for Salvation Army

Image

Rochester residents getting to know final candidates for new position

Image

Lourdes' Girls Hockey off to Fast Start

Image

Stewartville Girl's Basketball Builds for Now and the Future

Image

PrairieCare is expanding

Image

DMC market analysis study

Image

Big decisions at city council

Image

Background checks & teachers

Community Events