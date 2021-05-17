TSA PreCheck enrollment event happening in Rochester this week as post-pandemic surge expected

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Summer travel season is almost here. With the CDC easing restrictions and more people getting vaccinated by the day, experts expect a post-pandemic surge at airports. On March 18, the TSA screened 1.8 million passengers, the most since the pandemic began.

If you're hoping to take to the skies this summer, there's an opportunity in Rochester to get you in and out faster. Rochester doesn't have a permanent TSA PreCheck enrollment center, but TSA is setting up a temporary center at DoubleTree Hotel this week. Appointments and walk-ins will be accommodated Monday through Friday between 9 AM and noon and 1 PM and 5 PM.

TSA PreCheck allows eligible, low-risk travelers to get through airport screening faster. They don't have to remove things like shoes, laptops, and travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage. PreChecked travelers also typically have the least amount of physical contact at the TSA checkpoint, which may ease your mind during the pandemic.

With airport traffic increasing by the day, this is a chance to speed up your flying process. "We expect the travel volumes to steadily increase through the summer. We are anticipating, it's possible, we're going to have a full recovery to travel sometime in the next few months so by being eligible for precheck, you're going to be able to go through that separate lane, have that expedited process to make your travel much smoother, easier, and of course quicker," explains Lorie Dankers, a Minnesota spokesperson for the TSA.

PreCheck costs $85 to enroll and covers you for five years. The center does not accept cash. You'll also need a current US passport or driver's license and a certified copy of your birth certificate. If you're traveling with a child twelve or younger, they can use the PreCheck lane with you without enrolling separately.