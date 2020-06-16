TONIGHT: Online open houses about Rochester rapid transit station areas

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The coronavirus pandemic is not only impacting present day, but also how we plan for the future.

That's why due to current restrictions, the city of Rochester and Destination Medical Center are hosting online open houses to discuss the rapid transit.

The idea is that this mode of transportation would cut down on people driving cars, as well as time with service running every 10 minutes at the different stations.

Project Manager for the city of Rochester Jarrett Hubbard says the goal is to give residents a "virtual tour" of what this could look like.

"This is the first time where people will be really able to get a sense of what all that really means for their neighborhoods," Hubbard said, "how many storied buildings that will be, how much new residential, how much new partial those will be inputted into the communities."

To sign up for the webinar, click here.

If you're not able to log on tonight, there's another opportunity on Tuesday, June 23 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.

If you'd like to provide feedback, you can also contact the project team by email: rapidtransit@rochestermn.gov or electronic voicemail: 507-328-2025.