TONIGHT: Barbershop Talk to host town hall amid racial tensions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As protests following George Floyd's death continue across the nation, many people are wondering 'what's next?'

Barbershop Talk South Minnesota is a group in Rochester. They're meeting place at a literal barbershop is symbolic, as it stands for a place where African Americans can come and have their voices heard.

Monday night, they're holding a town hall on Facebook. It's a conversation that's needed now more than ever, as video of an arrest in Rochester last year is surfacing on social media.

Organizers of the town hall are expecting city leaders to come and talk about the incident.

"This is an opportunity to get your voice out," Donavan Bailey, with Barbershop Talk, said. "If we do have some leaders come out, ask them some questions and we'll field the questions off of our Facebook feed and try to get some answers on these things."

The town hall is set for 7 p.m. You can watch it on Barbershop Talk South Minnesota's Facebook page.