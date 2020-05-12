TOGETHER Fund gives out over $500,000 in grants

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second round of TOGETHER Fund grants are going out to over 30 Rochester-area nonprofit groups.

This means a total of $543,820 has now been distributed from the TOGETHER: Greater Rochester Area COVID-19 Community Support Fund.

“At this critical time Rochester Area Foundation is proud to be working in partnership with others to put philanthropy into action in our community,” says Foundation President Jennifer Woodford. “Now more than ever, our local nonprofit community needs us to invest in our work to build better communities for all.”

A complete list of grant recipients can be found by clicking here.

“Channel One Food Bank is grateful to the TOGETHER Fund for its leadership and vision in supporting a robust and innovative response to food insecurity in Olmsted County,” says Food Bank Executive Director Virginia Merritt. “With the support of the TOGETHER Fund, we will emerge from this crisis with a stronger charity food system than we started with.”

The TOGETHER Fund says grants are made possible by community donations which are having a wide range of impacts, from expanding existing services to meet increased demand to service enhancements to incorporate safety protocols.

“At a time when thousands in our community are fighting for their health and economic stability,” says United Way of Olmsted County President Jerome Ferson, “many nonprofit organizations throughout the Rochester area are on the frontlines helping individuals through their most urgent hour of need. To a large degree, it is TOGETHER Fund donors who are unleashing these life-enhancing consequences.”