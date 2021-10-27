Rochester Fire Department shares Halloween safety tips

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With Halloween weekend just a few days away, Rochester Fire Department Captain Ben Davis said kids are twice as likely to be struck by a vehicle on Halloween night than any other night of the year.
Capt. Davis shared some safety tips to prevent these numbers from getting even higher.
- Trick-or-Treaters should stay on sidewalks when they can. If there is no sidewalk and they must walk in the street, he recommends walking towards oncoming traffic so the cars can see pedestrians better.
- Trick-or-Treaters should carry a flashlight, glowstick, or wear reflective tape while out and about so drivers will see them in the dark.
- Those who are driving on Halloween night should stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings at all times.
- Home decorations such as dried cornstalk and crepe paper are highly flammable and should be kept away from any sort of fire.
- If kids are wearing costume masks, make sure they can see out of them and their vision is not obstructed.
- It is recommended to use glowsticks or fake candles inside of jack-o-lanterns to limit the fire hazard - especially when placed on front porch steps.