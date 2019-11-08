Clear
Symposium opens conversations about Autism

This event educated people about the disorder that touches so many lives.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- Friday people from all over Minnesota attended the Southeastern Minnesota Autism Symposium. This event educated people about the disorder that touches so many lives.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Autism impacts 1 in 59 children.

Linnea Peterson was diagnosed with autism a year ago at the age of 22. When she was growing up there were some signs.

"I had trouble with friendships and reading social cues," Peterson said.

It wasn't until she saw a presentation at church on autism that she realized what was going on.

"At that point, I was very scared,” Peterson said. “I thought no one would ever want to date me. No one would want to hire me and it felt very big and scary."

She encourages folks to educate themselves on the topic because someone you know might be struggling with the disorder and not even know it.

"Being diagnosed helps you get more accurate therapy more accurate psychiatric help in general and that means you're covered by the American Disabilities Act if you disclose this information at work or school,” Peterson said.

