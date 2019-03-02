MASON CITY, Iowa -- A man received a $50 gift card after nailing a half-court shot during halftime of Thursday's NIACC-Des Moines Area matchup. What will he buy with the money? We'll have to find out.
Related Content
- Swoosh! Guy nails half-court shot at NIACC game
- Hard as Nails Hunter Hagen
- NIACC baseball in Wisconsin?!
- NIACC's deceiving record
- NIACC relay breaking records
- NIACC Konigsmark Klassic Highlights
- NIACC remembers legendary coach
- Altercation after NIACC men's basketball game results in injuries
- NIACC offering free tuition through "NIACC Promise" scholarship
- #1 Ellsworth outlasts NIACC wrestling
Scroll for more content...