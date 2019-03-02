Clear
Swoosh! Guy nails half-court shot at NIACC game

It's been a pretty good year to be a Trojan.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 11:47 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

MASON CITY, Iowa -- A man received a $50 gift card after nailing a half-court shot during halftime of Thursday's NIACC-Des Moines Area matchup. What will he buy with the money? We'll have to find out. 

Tracking snow ending tonight and cold sunshine to follow.
