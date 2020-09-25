Switching gears to a new season

DODGE COUNTY, Minnesota -- One week ago, athletes at Byron high school were training for a spring season. Now, with a fall season just a few weeks away, it's changing the way teams are practicing.

"You practice and then there's like no carrot at the end of the stick for a kid," Bears Head Football Coach Ben Halder said. "Now they can see the carrot a little bit and through the fall and I think the intensity has picked up for sure."

It's a quick turnaround for football and volleyball teams in the area, who found out Monday they will play this fall. The Bears went through a light practice Friday, but Monday will look different as they prep for their first game against Albert Lea.

"We start the season officially on Monday and we'll follow all the protocols with helmets first, then pads and all that," Halder said.

Just west in Kasson, the KoMets are happy to be on the court and prep for games instead of just simply practicing.

"It's nice to have something, a goal in mind that you're practicing for rather than justing practicing to practice," KM Head Volleyball Coach Adam VanOort said. "Immediately once we found out there was a season coming up soon the energy changed a little bit."

Instead of a quick ramp up, VanOort says he will ease his players into the season.

"Recover right now, they've been stressed with school, they've been stressed out with all the stuff that's going on and so we're just trying to keep it loose and fun as you can see loose and fun right now," he said.

Volleyball teams will play a 14 game regular season. Football will have a six game season followed by two weeks of section playoffs. There are no state tournaments at the moment.