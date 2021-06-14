Swindlers continue to hit SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 72-year-old woman is out more than $2,500 after a scheme involving someone who claimed to work for Amazon.

The woman was contacted and told it looked like she had made a purchase from Amazon for more than $2,700.

The message said to call a certain number if she did not make the purchase.

She called a person who said he worked for Amazon and was asked to buy gift cards. She was told to send a picture of the cards and they would put money back into her account.

When she logged into her Wells Fargo account, it appeared that $20,000 was placed into her account. The swindler said a mistake was made and was told to buy gift cards.

That’s when the woman figured out what was happening.