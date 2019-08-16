Swimming warnings in effect for three North Iowa beaches

DES MOINES, Iowa – Swimming advisories are in effect for three North Iowa beaches.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says McIntosh Woods Beach and Beed’s Lake Beach both exceeded recommended levels for E. coli and algae toxin levels. Clear Lake State Park Beach has E. coli levels higher than recommended.
That’s based on test results from samples taken Tuesday at all three beaches.
