Clear
BREAKING NEWS Railroad officer who shot subject in Mason City will not be indicted Full Story

Swimming warnings in effect for three North Iowa beaches

E. coli and algae levels are too high.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 4:56 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Swimming advisories are in effect for three North Iowa beaches.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says McIntosh Woods Beach and Beed’s Lake Beach both exceeded recommended levels for E. coli and algae toxin levels. Clear Lake State Park Beach has E. coli levels higher than recommended.

That’s based on test results from samples taken Tuesday at all three beaches.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 78°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking warmer weather and another chance for weekend storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vandalism in Byron

Image

Ag Tech Talk

Image

Joice Library gets State funding

Image

Pet First Aid and CPR

Image

Law Enforcement Raises Money for Special Olympics

Image

Transit Circulator

Image

Sara's Friday Forecast

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking severe storms possible this weekend

Image

CTK: Northwood-Kensett

Image

CTK: Hayfield Vikings

Community Events