Sweet sounds of live music returning to Forest City's Heritage Park this weekend with Country Thunder

FOREST CITY, Iowa - After a year of mostly indoor and virtual performances, popular music performers are once again touring.

This weekend, Kane Brown, Old Dominion and Lynyrd Skynyrd will be headlining Country Thunder at Heritage Park. The three day festival officially kicks off Friday, and will feature not only the aforementioned headliners, but also legendary acts Clay Walker, Big and Rich and Lonestar, as well as new and up-and-coming artists including Jenny Tolman, Parker McCollum and Hardy, just to name a few. In addition, food vendors will be available, serving up favorites like fried cheese curds, corn dogs, ice cold lemonade and deep fried cookie dough. New this year for visitors is Crossnet, a combination of volleyball and four-square.

Gerry Krochak has been a part of the festival for 6 years, and has seen it grow to include other festivals under the 'Country Thunder' name in Wisconsin, Florida and Arizona, as well as the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. He says that 2020 has taught us that it's in our DNA to gather with others and take in what summer has to offer, including live music.

"That's for sports, entertainment, concerts, county fairs, and festivals like this. Sun, fun, friends, family, refreshments and a great time and great music. I think that's what makes summer amazing."

He adds that it's quite fitting to start concert season in North Iowa.

"Music brings people together, and the roar of the crowd is never lost on us. It's the greatest feeling in the world, and to start the festival season and to start here in North Iowa at this beautiful site, we're as excited as the fans are."

Tickets are still available through countrythunder.com and at Hy-Vee stores, with $10 from each ticket sold going to the North Iowa-based Families of the Fallen.

If you're planning to head out to the festival this weekend, it's heavily suggested to bring water, as temperatures are expected to hit the upper 80s/lower 90s. Also, don't forget the sunscreen.