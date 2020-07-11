Sweet corn selling season kicking off

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a staple in Iowa - sweet corn. And soon, you'll be seeing stands lining roads across our area.

Beginning this coming week, crews from Nashua-based Harrington Sweet Corn will be criss-crossing North Iowa, from Clear Lake to Decorah to Waterloo, selling their delicious sweet corn to hungry customers. And with some much-needed rainfall this week to finish off this year's crop, Bob Harrington is ready for the selling season to start.

"The pickers are ready. It takes a lot of manpower to do it."

He's also seen an increased customer interest in his corn heading into this year.

"It seems like our phone's ringing off the hook more than usual. It might be because of the virus, people are eating more at home and they're going to have sweet corn with their BBQ or dinner or supper. Instead of going out to eat, I think people are looking at other things to add to their diet, and sweet corn would be a nice one to add."

At his stands this year, you'll notice some changes.

"We're going to have a table behind or beside the truck, they'll create our barrier. If people want us to bring it to their vehicle, we will. I think the transactions are going to be simple, you walk up to the table you ask for what you want, we'll already have it pre-sacked."

In addition, masks for sales people are optional, but if a customer is wearing one, Harrington says employees will wear one as well, as a sign of respect.

Harrington expects to sell his corn until the early part of October.