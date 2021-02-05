Sweet House Bakery opens full-time

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With many businesses being forced to close their doors during the pandemic for good, one Rochester bakery took a leap of faith in expanding its operations.

Sweet House Bakery opened with Pasquales in June, but now the bakery is open full-time.

The ribbon was cut on Tuesday to officially celebrate the new hours and more food options.

The bakery will be offering hot breakfast items, pastries, sweets, and lunch items.

New hours will be Tuesday through Friday 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Owner Jenyce Habibovic says it all began about 9 years ago when she baked a cake for her son's first birthday.

Ever since then, friends and even strangers began asking her to bake cakes.

She wants to follow that passion.

Habibovic says business during the pandemic is all she knows.

"I got a lot of warnings and a lot of people telling me maybe you shouldn't, maybe you should wait. But when the opportunity came, I couldn't wait. I've been ready. I'm excited to do it, so I just jumped full in and it's been awesome," Habibovic says.

Habibovic says she used to work in the ER, so she says being able to see people who work at the hospital right across the street and put a smile on their face with something sweet is very special.

The bakery will soon be offering delivery within walking distance of the shop.