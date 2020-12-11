Sweet House Bakery expands to full-time in January

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In a time where many businesses are shutting their doors, one local shop is expanding.

A local shop serves pastries and coffee in the mornings and transitions to selling pizza for lunch and dinner.

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizza and Sweet House Bakery partnered to open a location across from Mayo Clinic's Saint Mary's Hospital last spring.

This will change in a few weeks.

Sweet House Bakery will sell pastries and coffee full-time, in addition to lunch and fresh, homemade bread each day.

On December 24th, the shop will close for renovations and reopen again mid-January as a full-time bakery.

The bakery owner, Jenyce Habibovic, says they have been very busy for the holidays, despite the pandemic.

Habibovic is looking forward to the future of the bakery.

"It was scary opening up mid-pandemic and I wasn't sure what to expect. But it has been nothing but wonderful for us. So I am excited to see what this business will be like after the pandemic," says Habibovic.

The bakery's new hours will be 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 6 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.