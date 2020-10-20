Swatting call in Rochester that reported shooting found to be false

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A swatting call that reported a man had just shot his ex-wife and also planned on killing his daughter is under investigation.

Rochester police responded Monday night to the 5100 block of Duvall Place NW after a man called the police and said he shot his wife, had a gun in his hand and planned on killing more people.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office forced entry and didn't find anyone shot.

Two males, 35 and 33, live there and had no idea what was going on.

Police are trying to identify where the call came from.