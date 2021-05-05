Swaledale man killed in Mitchell County crash

OSAGE, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is releasing information about a fatal crash Tuesday morning in Mitchell County.

It happened near Osage around 4:43 am. The State Patrol says Nathan Aaron Kettwig, 24 of Swaledale, was driving south when he went over railroad tracks, went into the west ditch and rolled.

The State Patrol says Kettwig was killed and a passenger, Jenalyn Rose Funte, 24 of Clarksville, was injured. The crash report says Kettwig was not wearing a seat belt and Funte was.

Funte was taken to Mitchell County Regional Health Center for treatment of injuries.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and Osage EMS and fire assisted with this crash.