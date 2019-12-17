ROCHESTER, Minn.- Mayor Kim Norton announced the pledge in hopes that it will encourage residents to make minor changes in their lives that will in turn make big impacts for the environment.
It's no secret that people have a huge impact on the planet. There are plenty of things we can do as individuals to help. "People not leaving garbage around and picking up their garbage and picking up their dog poop, which I come across all the time. I always pick mine up. You know, it sounds silly but that's helping," explained Phyllis Taylor.
Taylor said it's not too late to work together to help improve the environment. "I don't think it's ever too late," said Taylor. "People need to help, people need to get together. We all need to get out there and lend a hand." By having this pledge in place, Mayor Norton hopes it will secure the future of our youth.
If you're interested in learning about more ways you can help the environment with the sustainability pledge, you can view that here.
Related Content
- Sustainability Pledge from Rochester Mayor
- Mayor Norton asking Rochester residents to sign a sustainability pledge
- Rochester Recognized for Sustainability
- Rochester/DMC sustainability director receives award
- DMC starts sustainability series
- DMC January sustainability meeting
- Affordable and sustainable housing
- Rochester mayoral candidate forum
- Rochester business sustains $50K worth of damage after overnight fire
- Rochester leaders hail sustainable buildings as new standard