Sustainability Pledge from Rochester Mayor

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Mayor Kim Norton announced the pledge in hopes that it will encourage residents to make minor changes in their lives that will in turn make big impacts for the environment.

It's no secret that people have a huge impact on the planet. There are plenty of things we can do as individuals to help. "People not leaving garbage around and picking up their garbage and picking up their dog poop, which I come across all the time. I always pick mine up. You know, it sounds silly but that's helping," explained Phyllis Taylor.

Taylor said it's not too late to work together to help improve the environment. "I don't think it's ever too late," said Taylor. "People need to help, people need to get together. We all need to get out there and lend a hand." By having this pledge in place, Mayor Norton hopes it will secure the future of our youth.

If you're interested in learning about more ways you can help the environment with the sustainability pledge, you can view that here.