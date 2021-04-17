Suspicious shed fire in Olmsted County Friday night

ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The Pine Island Fire Department extinguished a shed Friday night.

Firefighters were called to the 1700 block of 115th Street Northwest in Oronoco Township around 11:20 pm and found flames consuming the shed and spreading to the surrounding dry grass. Crews were on the scene for over 90 minutes putting out the flames. Because of the location, Oronoco Fire Department was called in to help transport water to the scene.

No one was injured in this incident and no damage estimate it available.

This fire has been labeled suspicious and the cause is under investigation.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also assisted at the scene.