'Suspicious' death under investigation in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester police are investigation what they’re calling a “suspicious” death.

Officers were called to 2319 28 ½ Avenue NW just before 9:30 am Thursday after a call from someone who thought they saw a dead body in one of the apartments. Officers arrived to find what is described as an “obviously deceased” male who apparently suffered physical trauma before that may have led to his death.

The victim has been identified as a 41-year-old man who lives at the apartment complex. The investigation into his death is continuing.