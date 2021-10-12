Suspicious death under investigation in Hardin County

UNION, Iowa – A suspicious death is under investigation in Hardin County.

A 911 call came in around 5:33 am Tuesday and Hardin County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in the 300 block of Commercial Street in Union for an unresponsive male. Deputies say they arrived to find a deceased male in the bedroom and call the death suspicious.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time pending notification of relatives.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says it has requested the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.